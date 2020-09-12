Tropical Storm Sally is slowly strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico as it gets closer to Southeast Louisiana. As of Monday morning, the wind was up to 65 miles per hour.
Landfall on the Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center predicts that will become a hurricane before making landfall in either Louisiana or Alabama around midday Tuesday. The storm will be an extremely slow-mover, so flooding rain is a concern for the Gulf Coast in addition to strong winds and a storm surge.
The heaviest rain will likely be somewhere between New Orleans and the western Florida Panhandle. The hardest hit areas may get more than 15 inches of rain.
North Georgia
Sally will weaken after making landfall early next week. What's left of the storm will eventually track across the southeast U.S. and bring higher rain chances to north Georgia for the end of next week.
19 named storms so far
Sally is the eighteenth-named storm to develop this hurricane season in the Atlantic. Early Monday, Teddy formed in the Atlantic Ocean and became the earliest 19th tropical storm of the season. The previous record was October 4, 2005.
The average number of named storms each hurricane season (June through November) is 12.
The most number of storms to develop in a hurricane season was 28 storms from 2005, the devastating season that included hurricanes Katrina and Wilma.
The 2020 season is tied for the third most active season based on the number of named storms.
The peak of hurricane season was on Sept. 10.
