A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia through Thursday at 11AM. The watch comes as Tropical Storm Zeta moves towards the area bringing very heavy rain and strong winds. The strongest winds will be Thursday morning, when sustained winds of 20mph - 40mph are possible.
Latest track
Zeta made its first landfall along the northeast coast of the Yucatan peninsula early Tuesday morning as a hurricane.
Zeta weakened over land, but is expected to become a hurricane again as the storm travels through the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.
Zeta is expected to make landfall along the east Louisiana coast as a hurricane late Wednesday.
Metro Atlanta
Dangerous weather conditions are possible in metro Atlanta as the center of Zeta passes near North Georiga. Here's what you can expect:
- Wednesday - scattered rain in metro Atlanta.
- Thursday morning - heavy rain and strong winds. Flash flooding will be possible. The worst of the weather is expected Thursday morning in metro Atlanta.
- Thursday afternoon - rain moving out.
- Friday - Dry
The rain is expected to move out of metro Atlanta by Friday, just in time for a dry Halloween.
Strong Winds
Zeta will bring strong winds to North Georgia Thursday morning. Some of us could see Tropical Storm force winds, especially in West Georgia as Zeta approaches. During the morning Thursday, we could see sustained winds of 20mph - 40 mph, with higher gusts.
The strong winds combined with the saturated soil could cause trees and power lines to come down.
The strongest winds will be from 7AM to 11AM Thursday.
Flash Flood Watch
A flash flood watch has already been issued for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Zeta.
The watch -- which means flash flooding is possible -- includes all of metro Atlanta.
Our latest models show at least 3 inches of rain possible Wednesday and Thursday northwest of I-85.
Atlanta is almost 20 inches above average on rain for the year.
Active season
We have seen 27 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season, which is just one storm shy of tying the record of 28 named storms from 2005.
Of the 27 named storms, 11 storms have become hurricanes with four major hurricanes in a season that has been above average.
The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
