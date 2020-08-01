A tropical storm watch has been issued for the coast of Georgia as Hurricane Isaias approaches the southeast U.S.
(WATCH: Q/A with Rodney Harris on Isaias)
Saturday (Florida)
Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida as a hurricane. Outer rain bands from Isaias are already impacting the Miami area, and scattered rain will continue along the southeast coast of Florida Saturday with tropical storm-force winds possible Saturday night.
Sunday (Florida)
Isaias will track just east of the coast of Florida with hurricane-force winds, tropical storm-force winds, rain and storm surge throughout the day Sunday.
Monday (Georgia)
Isaias will track just east of the coast of Georgia throughout the day Monday with scattered rain and tropical storm-force winds possible.
Monday night & Tuesday (Carolinas)
Isaias is expected to approach the Carolinas Monday night and Tuesday with heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds and storm surge possible.
Landfall is also expected in South or North Carolina early next week.
Impact on metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta will not be directly impacted by Isaias. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms through early next week due to heat, moisture and a cool front.
