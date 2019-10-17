ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tropical disturbance is currently moving through the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday.
This system is expected to move northeast and provide rain for Georgia and Florida on Saturday.
Atlanta
It will remain dry in Atlanta Thursday and Friday, but rain is expected to increase on Saturday.
The heaviest rain will be southeast of Atlanta, but scattered rain is expected throughout the day.
The rain from this system is currently expected to move out by Sunday.
