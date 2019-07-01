Welcome to July, the first full month of summer!
While not a forecast, here's the type of weather that Atlanta typically sees during the seventh month of the year.
- July is typically the warmest month of the year with an average high of 89°, followed by August, which has an average high of 88°
- July also typically has the most number of 90-degree days out of the year at 12 in Atlanta.
- July is also typically the wettest month of the year, with an average monthly rain of 5.27"
- We lose daylight in July! We have 14 hrs, 21 min, and 37 sec. of daylight on July 1. That drops to 13 hrs, 50 min, and 10 sec. by July 31.
- Sunset on July 1 is at 8:52 p.m.
- Sunset on July 31 is at 8:38 p.m.
