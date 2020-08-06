A range of 19-25 named storms are now forecast to develop in the Atlantic this hurricane season, including storms that have already developed.
The number of named storms expected was increased in a routine, updated outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday.
The number of hurricanes forecast was also increased from 6-10 to 7-11.
Updated 2020 Tropical Outlook
- 19-25 named storms
- 7-11 hurricanes
- 3-6 major hurricanes
Original 2020 Tropical Outlook
- 13-19 named storms
6-10 hurricanes
3-6 major hurricanes
A fast start
One of the reasons the number of storms forecast was increased is because of the active season we have already seen.
Through the end of July, there has already been nine named storms, which is the fastest the first nine storms have developed in the Atlantic.
Two hurricanes have developed from the nine named storms, so far.
Hurricane season
Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin -- which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico -- is from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The peak of hurricane season is September.
In a typical hurricane season, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a category 3 hurricane with at least 111 mph winds.
Why above average?
This season is forecast to be above average due to warm ocean temperatures, lower wind shear, and an increased west African monsoon, a zone where tropical cyclones can develop and move westward into the Atlantic Ocean.
The most active season on record for the Atlantic was 2005 with 28 named storms, including Hurricane Katrina.
