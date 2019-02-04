We'll get a dose of Spring in Atlanta for the first full week of February.
Warmer temps
Instead of afternoon highs in the low 50's -- which is normal for this time of year -- Atlanta will see temperatures climb to around 70 degrees every day through Friday!
The warmer temps are due to a building ridge of high pressure across the southeast U.S., in addition to a steady, south wind that will allow a gradual warming trend.
Showers
The warmer temperatures will also come with showers. Big storms aren't expected, but a daily increase in heat and humidity will allow for afternoon, pop-up showers through the end of the week.
Your rain chances will be highest in Atlanta on Friday with the arrival of a cold front.
