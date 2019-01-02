Atlanta had its fair share of rain in 2018, which became the second-wettest year in the city since records have been kept, dating back to 1878.
We typically see just under 50" of rain each year, which was picked up by October in 2018!
The total rainfall for 2018 was 70.03 inches, which was more than 20 inches above average for the year, and only 1.42 inches shy of the all-time record of 71.45 inches.
Atlanta rain in 2018
- Total - 70.03"
- Typical - 49.71"
- Record - 71.45" (from 1948)
Five wettest years on record
- 71.45" in 1948
- 70.03" in 2018
- 69.43" in 2009
- 68.38" in 2015
- 67.71" in 1929
Three of the top five wettest years on record have occurred since 2009.
Month-by-month
Atlanta saw a surplus of rain in nine out of the 12 months of 2018, with only three months that were below average.
The wettest month of the year was easily December when 11.83 inches of rain fell.
- Jan - 3.26" (deficit)
- Feb - 6.11" (surplus)
- Mar - 4.86" (surplus)
- Apr - 6.53" (surplus)
- May - 4.45" (surplus)
- June - 3.86" (deficit)
- July - 8.04" (surplus)
- Aug - 7.59" (surplus)
- Sept - 1.48" (deficit)
- Oct - 4.75" (surplus)
- Nov - 7.27" (surplus)
- Dec - 11.83" (surplus)
