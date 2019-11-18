(ATLANTA, GA) -- Have you ever heard someone say the can "feel" a storm coming?
Roughly 75% of people suffering with long-term pain say weather affects their pain. Long-term pain includes arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and other chronic conditions like migraines.
A new study called “Cloudy With a Chance of Pain” is using technology to provide answers to long-standing questions.
Data was gathered from 13-thousand people across the u-k using smartphones. Participants made daily logs of their pain intensity. GPS was used to analyze the local weather patterns.
Researchers analyzed 5.1 million pain reports and came to these conclusions:
-The types of weather most likely to be associated with pain are high humidity, low pressure and strong winds.
-The study found no link between temperature alone and pain symptoms.
At the beginning of the study, most of the participants believed rain and cold were the primary cause of pain. So, what is the explanation when someone says they can “feel” rain coming or the cold makes their joints hurt?
Bitter cold and stormy days are often come with low pressure. Wind is caused by differences in pressure.
The results also showed wind and pressure affected all types of pain conditions whereas high humidity affected those with arthritis the most.
The group hopes the new research will allow people to use weather forecasts beyond planning what to wear. The new study is also being used to help development new treatments for those with long-term pain.
