Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With near record-breaking temperatures over the weekend, the beautiful weather continues to start the work week, but a cool down is coming.
Temperatures will stay in the 60's to start the week and we'll also stay dry. A cool down comes mid-week as temperatures drop into the 50's on Wednesday before falling further into the 40's on Thursday and Friday.
We'll stay cool through the weekend when our next chance of rain moves in.
Saturday and Sunday we'll see a nearly 50 percent chance of showers on both days.
