The strength of tornadoes is measured by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which places a tornado into six categories based on wind speed.
Unlike hurricanes, which are classified prior to making landfall, the strength of a tornado isn't classified until after it has already touched down.
Once a tornado touches down, a team of meteorologists from the National Weather Service will physically go to the site of the damage and conduct a survey to determine how strong the tornado was. It's from this survey that the tornado receives its official classification:
EF-Scale
- EF-0
65–85 mph winds
(Minor damage)
- EF-1
86–110 mph winds
(Moderate damage)
- EF-2
111–135 mph winds
(Considerable damage)
- EF-3
136–165 mph winds
(Severe damage)
- EF-4
166–200 mph winds
(Devastating damage)
- EF-5
Winds of more than 200 mph
(Incredible damage)
The Enhanced Fujita Scale is an updated version of the original Fujita Scale that was introduced in 1971 by Tetsuya Theodore Fujita.
