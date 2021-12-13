ATLANTA (CBS46) — The significant severe weather outbreak across the Midwest and southeastern U.S this weekend was the result of a pattern we typically see in the Spring.
Two ingredients for tornado outbreak
There are two basic ingredients involved in severe weather outbreaks.
The first ingredient is warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico that provide fuel for thunderstorm development. Temperatures late Friday through Saturday were warmer than average across the southeast, which provided more fuel than we typically see in December.
The second ingredient for severe weather is a fast, upper-level wind, which helped to provide significant spin in the atmosphere.
When you combine the unusual heat we saw over the weekend with the strong upper-level wind, the result are severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
While most of us are familiar with severe weather season in the Spring, we actually have a second severe weather season each Fall, coinciding with the transition from the warm to cold season.
We don't typically see these kind of outbreaks in December when the temperatures are colder, but this past weekend was a reminder of how severe weather can occur any time of the year.
