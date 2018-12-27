Metro Atlanta is currently under a flash flood watch through Saturday morning. You may often notice how we typically bounce around from "flood watch" to "flash flood watch" frequently in north Georgia.
Both alerts are dangerous, but there is a difference.
Floods
Flooding is a more general rise of water over a gradual period of time. In north Georgia, flood watches are typically issued when a lot of rain over several days can lead to rivers and creeks rising, and flood-prone areas flooding.
Flash floods
Flash flooding is a more rapid flooding that happens quickly, instead of over several days. Flash floods occur within six hours of rain falling, and often times even less.
The sudden rise of water, especially in flood-prone areas, can be extremely dangerous, particularly at night.
Watch vs. warning
Regardless of whether we're expecting flooding or flash flooding, the difference between the watch and warning remain the same:
A flood, or flash flood watch means that flooding is expected, but not actually occurring yet.
A flood, or flash flood warning means that flooding is actually occurring or expected soon, and you should take action.
If you're ever under a flash flood warning, you should avoid driving in the impacted areas. Flooding is the No. 2 cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. over the past 30 years after heat.
