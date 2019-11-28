This Thanksgiving is looking great in Atlanta with highs reaching into the low 60's. But what about the weather on previous Turkey Days?

This year is slightly above average

The high and low are actually pretty close to average in Atlanta this year for Thanksgiving. 

The low was 44 degrees, which is slightly above the normal low on Thanksgiving of 40 degrees.

The high is forecast to be 63 degrees, which is slightly above the normal Thanksgiving high of 58 degrees.

Hottest Thanksgiving on record

The hottest Thanksgiving on record in Atlanta was 76 degrees, most recently in 2016. It also hit 76 degrees on Thanksgiving in 1908.

High temperatures in Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Coldest Thanksgiving on record

The coldest Thanksgiving on record in Atlanta was 21 degrees from 1911.

Low temperatures in Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Most rain, snow

The most rain received on Thanksgiving in Atlanta was 1.51" in 1999.

It's actually snowed on Thanksgiving...twice! A trace of snow was recorded on Turkey Day in 1936 and 1938.

Most rain, snow in Atlanta on Thanksgiving

