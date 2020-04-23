All of north Georgia is under a risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.
(STORM MODE: Atlanta's forecast for Thursday)
The further south you go, the higher you risk of severe weather. Listed below is a breakdown of the categories of severe thunderstorms later today:
Level 3 - Enhanced Risk
A level 3 (enhanced) risk of severe storms is the highest risk of severe storms expected Thursday, mainly south of I-20. An enhanced risk means numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible, and includes the following locations:
- Atlanta
- Decatur
- College Park
- East Point
- Atlanta Airport
- Jonesboro
- Conyers
- Covington
- Carrollton
- Douglasville
- Eatonton
- Peachtree City
- Newnan
- LaGrange
- McDonough
- Stockbridge
Level 2 - Slight Risk
A level 2 (slight) risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, and includes the following locations:
- Marietta
- Sandy Springs
- Alpharetta
- Rome
- Lawrenceville
- Buford
- Snellville
- Dacula
- Gainesville
- Canton
- Flowery Branch
- Kennesaw
- Acworth
- Ellijay
- Calhoun
Level 1 - Marginal Risk
A level 1 (marginal) risk is the lowest risk category and means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. There is a marginal risk of severe storms in the northeast Georgia mountains, including the following locations:
- Hiawassee
- Morganton
- Blue Ridge
- Clayton
- Dahlonega
