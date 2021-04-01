Winter isn't done!
After warmer temperatures in March, the 30's will return to metro Atlanta for the Easter weekend.
But, how late do we typically see the 30's in Atlanta each year?
April 11 is when we usually see the last of the 30's in Atlanta, but it has occurred sooner than that -- the earliest we've seen an end to the 30's was March 6 back in 2012. The latest we've seen the 30's come to an end in Atlanta was June 1, all the way back in 1889.
While it's not unusual to see a few 30's in April, there usually are not many days. Atlanta only averages three 30-degree days in the month. The most number of 30-degree-days in the month was 10 from 1961. There were no 30-degree-days in April last year.
