After a cold February, March has been much nicer in metro Atlanta with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Now that the 70's are back, when will the 80's return?
The last time the temperature hit 80 degrees in Atlanta was more than 4 months ago on Oct. 29, when it was 82 degrees.
We'll get pretty close to 80 degrees in Atlanta through the weekend, but the latest forecast keeps us just shy of 80 with highs in the upper 70's.
The first 80
We normally don't see our first 80-degree day in Atlanta until March 31. Last year, we were ahead of schedule with our first 80-degree day occurring on March 14.
The earliest Atlanta has ever hit 80 degrees to start the year wasn't that long ago -- Feb. 7 in 2019.
The latest Atlanta has ever hit 80 degrees to start the year was May 5, which occurred in 1933.
80's by month
While not impossible, Atlanta doesn't typically see 80-degree days in January, February, November and December.
We average one 80-degree day each March, and that number quickly increases into the summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.