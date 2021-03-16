Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected across the southeast U.S. this week, including north Georgia.
The setup
A classic, low-pressure system will move moving through the southeast U.S. starting Wednesday.
As a cold front sweeps through the southeast U.S., there will be cooler air behind the front, with warm, humid air ahead of the front. Storms will develop where the cool and warm air come together along, and ahead of the cold front, initially well west of Georgia in states like Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
As the cold front gradually moves east, the threat of storms will also move east and eventually impact north Georgia Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Tornadoes
This pattern is normal in the Spring months of March, April and May, well-known for severe weather outbreaks.
For this particular setup, there will also be a lot of spin in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. If storms are strong enough, they'll grow tall and tap into that spin, producing tornadoes.
The greatest risk of tornadoes will be west of Georgia where most of the storm energy and spin will be, but isolated tornadoes will still be possible in north Georgia Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
