Heavy rain is expected in metro Atlanta Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Fred. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.
Right now
Fred is about 35 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida with 65 mph winds and is expected to make landfall along the eastern Florida panhandle as a tropical storm late this afternoon or evening.
The remnants of Fred will then track directly through north Georgia throughout the day on Tuesday.
Alerts
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch for Tuesday starting at 2 a.m.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from midnight to 2 p.m. Tuesday for locations south of I-20 in metro Atlanta.
As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moves through north Georgia Tuesday, a sustained wind of 15-25 mph will be possible in the advisory area, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Flooding
The outer rain bands from Fred will move into north Georgia later today with heavier rain moving in Tuesday morning.
Heavy rain will continue throughout the day Tuesday with anywhere between 2-5 inch of rain possible in north Georgia, which could lead to flash flooding.
Isolated tornadoes
Since north Georgia will be on the east side of Fred, isolated tornados associated with tropical systems will be possible in metro Atlanta throughout the day Tuesday.
These tropical tornadoes are usually short-lived, but are still dangerous and can produce damage.
Wind
If Fred is a 60 mph storm at landfall, it may bring peak wind gusts around 40 mph to part of north Georgia. A conservative estimate for gusts if the storm center passes through west Georgia is 25-35 mph.
Seven storms this season
Tropical Storm Fred was followed by Grace for seven named-storms so far this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with one hurricane.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
