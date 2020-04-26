A wind advisory has been issued for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 9 p.m. Sunday.
What to expect
The wind in metro Atlanta is usually from 5-15 mph. On Sunday afternoon, sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
What makes a wind advisory?
A wind advisory is issued in north Georgia when a sustained wind of 20 mph is expected for at least an hour, or wind gusts of 35 mph.
The setup
The same storm system that produced a funnel cloud in northeast Georgia Saturday is moving out of the southeast U.S. The powerful area of low pressure that helped to produce severe weather Saturday is also helping to increase the wind behind our departing storm system.
