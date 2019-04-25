A wind advisory has been issued for all of metro Atlanta from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday.
A northwest wind of 15-25 mph is expected Friday in metro Atlanta, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains, north of metro Atlanta.
A wind advisory is issued once sustained winds of 20 mph are expected, or wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The breezy conditions in north Georgia will come after the passage of a cold front, which will make for cool mornings this weekend.
Be careful Friday as gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.