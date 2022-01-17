A Wind Advisory is in effect until this evening. Gusts between 25 to 35 mph could cause additional power outages, and will add to the chill factor through the day.
Monday's forecast:
Cloudy & very cold. Black ice possible in the morning. Temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s through the day.
- High temperature: 38°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 10% flurries mountains
What You Need to Know
The weather gets a bit milder in the middle of the week. Look for highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. It will be close to 60 on Wednesday, with showers arriving late in the day.
Brace yourself for another cold shot late in the workweek through next weekend. It may be the coldest weather we've seen all winter, and more snow cannot be ruled out Friday into the weekend.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.