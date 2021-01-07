Scattered rain is expected in metro Atlanta this afternoon with a wintry mix expected in the mountains starting tonight.
Thursday's forecast
- High temperature: 50°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 60%
Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains (above 1500 ft.) starting at 7 p.m. tonight through Friday.
This warning means travel is not advised due to winter weather, particularly Friday morning. It includes Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union, White and Murray counties.
North Georgia mountains
Expect scattered, light rain starting this afternoon. A light rain/snow mix will begin tonight after 7 p.m. and continue off-and-on through Friday morning.
Metro Atlanta
Expect scattered, light rain starting this afternoon and continuing off-and-on overnight. A light rain/snow mix is possible Friday morning by 6 a.m. as the storm system moves out.
No accumulating snow is expected in metro Atlanta.
7 Day Forecast
