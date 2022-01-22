A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 10 AM for much of East Georgia, including Gwinnett, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Jasper and Putnam Counties until Saturday morning.
The wintry mix of rain, freeing rain and snow last night could make roads dangerous this morning. Watch out for black ice this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.
What You Need to Know
It is a cold start to the weekend with lows in the 20s and clouds to start your Saturday. Skies gradually clear through the day with highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. It will be very cold again tonight. Sunday will be sunny and chilly.
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday. As of now, this will be predominantly a rain event....but we could see a few flurries in far Northeast Georgia. This is an evolving weather system. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
7 Day Forecast
