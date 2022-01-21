A Special Weather Statement has been issued for almost all of North Georgia. Areas in blue could see a brief periods of a light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle and freezing fog. Accumulations are unlikely, but it could cause slick roads - especially on bridges and overpasses. Drive carefully through the evening.
This Evening:
Freezing rain and snow showers develop from Athens to Eatonton to Augusta. Although accumulations will be light, slippery roads will be possible in these areas overnight.
What You Need to Know
It will be a cold start to the weekend with lows in the 20s and clouds to start your Saturday. Skies gradually clear through the day with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday afternoon. It will be very cold again Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny and chilly.
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday. As of now, this will be predominantly a rain event....but we could see a few flurries in far Northeast Georgia. This is an evolving weather system. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
7 Day Forecast
