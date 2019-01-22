Another weather system will move through north Georgia Wednesday, producing mostly rain, but also periods of freezing rain in northeast Georgia.
Winter Weather Advisory
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the northeast Georgia mountains starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The advisory was issued because scattered, light freezing rain will be possible in the mountains overnight, which could create slick roads.
The advisory is for Lumpkin, Towns, Union, White, Habersham and Rabun counties.
The advisory does not include metro Atlanta.
Rain for metro Atlanta Wednesday
It will stay dry and cold in Atlanta Tuesday with scattered, light showers possible as you head to work Wednesday morning.
Scattered showers will continue throughout the day Wednesday in metro Atlanta with heavier rain Wednesday night.
No weather alerts are currently in effect for metro Atlanta.
