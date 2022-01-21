Latest from the National Weather Service:
A Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oglethorpe County, GA; Wilkes County, GA; Greene County, GA; Taliaferro County, GA; Hancock County, GA; Warren County, GA; Baldwin County, GA; Washington County, GA; Glascock County, GA; Jefferson County, GA; Wilkinson County, GA; Johnson County, GA; Emanuel County, GA; Laurens County, GA & Treutlen County, GA
WHAT: Mixed precipitation possible. Predominately snow is expected in the northern portion of the advisory area, and predominately freezing rain is expected in the southern portion of the advisory area. Snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations from a glaze up to several hundredths of an inch are forecast. Localized snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible.
WHERE: Portions of eastern and east central Georgia.
WHEN: From 7 PM tonight to early Saturday morning. While precipitation is expected to end early Saturday morning, slick spots from snow or ice may linger as surface temperatures remain below freezing until mid-morning Saturday.
IMPACTS: Plan on possible slippery road conditions.
Friday Forecast:
Cloudy & cold. Metro Atlanta will see drizzle and flurries through the morning. Later this afternoon, freezing rain and snow showers develop from Athens to Eatonton to Augusta. Although accumulations will be light, slippery roads will be possible in these areas overnight.
- High temperature: 38°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 30%
What You Need to Know
It will be a cold start to the weekend with lows in the 20s and clouds to start your Saturday. Skies gradually clear through the day with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday afternoon. It will be very cold again Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny and chilly.
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday. As of now, this will be predominantly a rain event....but we could see a few flurries in far Northeast Georgia. This is an evolving weather system. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
7 Day Forecast
