Heavy rain and strong winds are passing through metro Atlanta as Zeta, now a Tropical Storm, moves through the state. The strongest winds are expected over North Georgia until 8 a.m.
Tropical Storm Warning
A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of metro Atlanta through 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
This warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected, which include heavy rain and sustained winds of at least 39 miles per hour. We will see wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Latest track
Zeta made its first landfall along the northeast coast of the Yucatan peninsula early Tuesday morning as a hurricane.
Zeta made a second landfall over the Southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday around 4pm. Zeta was a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110mph winds when it made landfall.
Zeta will now move quickly through the southeastern United States, moving over North Georgia early Thursday morning.
Metro Atlanta Timeline
Dangerous weather conditions are expected in metro Atlanta as the center of Zeta passes near North Georgia. Here's what you can expect:
Thursday morning
Heavy rain and strong winds between 3-8 AM Thursday morning in metro Atlanta.
Thursday afternoon
Heavy rain moving out of metro Atlanta. Scattered showers throughout the day.
Strong Winds
Zeta will bring strong winds to North Georgia Thursday morning. Some of us could see Tropical Storm force winds, especially in West Georgia as Zeta approaches. During the morning Thursday, we could see sustained winds of 20mph - 40 mph, with gusts up to 70mph.
The strong winds combined with the saturated soil could cause trees and power lines to come down.
The strongest winds will be from 4AM to 10AM Thursday.
Flash Flood Watch
A flash flood watch is in effect this morning.
The watch -- which means flash flooding is possible -- includes all of metro Atlanta.
Our latest models show 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible early Thursday northwest of I-85.
Atlanta is almost 20 inches above average on rain for the year.
Active season
We have seen 27 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season, which is just one storm shy of tying the record of 28 named storms from 2005.
Of the 27 named storms, 11 storms have become hurricanes with four major hurricanes in a season that has been above average.
The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
