I'M ALICIA ROBERTS.
A FULTON COUNTY JUDGE HAS GRANTED BOND FOR RAPPER LIL DURK.
HE'LL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR AN ANKLE MONITOR.
HE'S ACCUSED IN A SHOOTING IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE VARSITY IN MIDTOWN.
****WEATHER****
****ALICIA****
THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT CONFIRMS A SEVENTH CASE OF MEASLES IN GEORGIA.
HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW CASE INVOLVES AN UN-VACCINATED PERSON FROM METRO ATLANTA WHO RECENTLY TRAVELED OVERSEAS.
THEY SAY THE PATIENT WAS AT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- BUT WAS NOT INFECTIOUS AT THE TIME.
THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOTIFYING THOSE WHO MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED.
WITH THE CBS46 NEWS FLASH. I'M ALICIA ROBERTS.
