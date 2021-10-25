In Class 7A, No. 1 Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 28-0 and recorded the team’s fifth shutout of the season. No. 2 Mill Creek held off Newton 17-14 to improve to 8-0 and will host Collins Hill this Friday in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown. Lowndes moved up to No. 5 after scoring a 52-31 win over Colquitt County—which fell to No. 7 after the loss. Roswell also dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 after a 44-34 loss to No. 4 Milton.
Class 6A saw Riverwood move up from No. 10 to No. 8 after its 40-33 win over Cambridge—which moved down from No. 8 to No. 10 after the loss. Class 5A saw Calhoun move up from No. 6 to No. 4 and the Yellow Jackets will be taking on No. 1 ranked Cartersville this Friday. Calhoun’s only loss came to McCallie Tennessee and they remain undefeated in the state.
In Class 4A, North Oconee moved up to No. 5 from No. 9 and will visit No. 1ranked Jefferson this Friday for the Region 8 championship. Also in Class 4A, Bainbridge replaced Thomas County in the poll and debuts at No. 9 following Thomas County Central’s 14-13 loss to Cairo.
Following then No. 1-ranked Oconee County’s loss to No. 7-ranked Monroe Area Friday, the Purple Hurricanes climbed to No. 3 this week. Oconee County fell to No. 4 following the loss. Cedar Grove tops the class with Appling County at No. 2 and Pierce County at No. 5. A new No. 6 — Carver-Atlanta –climbed into the top 10 after beating then-No. 3 Sandy Creek Friday. Sandy Creek fell to No. 9 this week.
In Class 2A, Rabun County tops the poll ahead of Thomasville, Bleckley County, Northeast-Macon and Fitzgerald in the top 5. Irwin County leads Class A Public this week with Brooks County, Macon County, Metter and Schley County chasing. Trinity Christian still tops Class A Private and leads Calvary Day, Prince Avenue Christian, ELCA and Fellowship Christian.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Mill Creek
3. North Cobb
4. Milton
5. Lowndes
6. Walton
7. Colquitt County
8. Brookwood
9. Pebblebrook
10. Roswell
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Lee County
3. Hughes
4. Brunswick
5. Rome
6. Westlake
7. Carrollton
8. Riverwood
9. Johns Creek
10. Cambridge
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Creekside
3. Woodward Academy
4. Calhoun
5. Ware County
6. Warner Robins
7. St. Pius
8. Coffee
9. Decatur
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Marist
3. Benedictine
4. Carver-Columbus
5. North Oconee
6. Cedartown
7. Baldwin
8. Perry
9. Bainbridge
10. Spalding
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove
2. Appling County
3. Monroe Area
4. Oconee County
5. Pierce County
6. Carver-Atlanta
7. Thomson
8. Hart County
9. Sandy Creek
10. Rockmart
Class 2A
1. Rabun County
2. Thomasville
3. Bleckley County
4. Northeast-Macon
5. Fitzgerald
6. Putnam County
7. Haralson County
8. Dodge County
9. Callaway
10. Washington County
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Brooks County
3. Macon County
4. Metter
5. Schley County
6. Bowdon
7. Chattahoochee County
8. Washington-Wilkes
9. Emanuel County Institute
10. Manchester
Class A Private
1. Trinity Christian
2. Calvary Day
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Eagle’s Landing Christian
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Holy Innocents
8. St. Anne Pacelli
9. Athens Academy
10. Darlington
