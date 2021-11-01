Top-ranked Cartersville hosted No. 6-ranked Calhoun Friday night, handing the visiting Yellow Jackets their first in-state loss all season and securing a 10th-straight region title with the 21-14 victory. The Purple Hurricanes kept the usually-potent Yellow Jacket offense at bay throughout a very rainy first half, forcing a fumble on Calhoun’s first play from scrimmage after the Yellow Jackets recovered their own onside kick to start the game. Undeterred by the elements, Cartersville quarterback Jake Parker threw touchdown passes to Amari White and Jacob Ray in the first and second quarters, respectively — the latter of which was a 41-yard play that came in the final moments of the opening half.
Sophomore running back Caden Williams scored early in the third to cut Calhoun’s deficit to 14-7, and UGA-commit Cole Speer intercepted Parker in the end zone on Cartersville’s next drive. Forward progress resulted in the ball being spotted at the Calhoun 1-yard line, however, and the possession ended in the Yellow Jackets punting out of their own end zone to give the ball back to Cartersville in Calhoun territory. The Purple Hurricanes capitalized with a Malachi Jeffries plunge to reclaim a two-score lead and seemed poised to pull even further away after Nasir Grandberry recovered a blocked Calhoun punt. Jesus Gutierrez’s field goal attempt was no good, however, and Calhoun quarterback Christian Lewis connected with Cole Speer for a 76-yard touchdown with 5:32 remaining. Neither offense had any additional success, and the 21-14 score stood through the end of the game.
The victory marked the 62nd region win in a row for the Purple Hurricanes.
Class 7A
Milton 68, Woodstock 7
The Milton Eagles built a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 62-0 at the break of their homecoming matchup against Woodstock and improved to 4-0 in region play with the win. Jordan McDonald had touchdown runs of 8, 73 and 52 yards, and quarterback Devin Farrell threw touchdown passes to Jack Nickel (10 yards) and Adam Freas (9 yards). The Eagles also got rushing scores from Freas (52 yards), Scott Moskowitz (41 yards) and Jacob Meador (25 yards) and pick-sixes from Gilles Tchio (7 yards) and Bryce Thornton (35 yards).
Brookwood 58, South Gwinnett 14
Brookwood clinched the Region 4 title with its home win over South Gwinnett. The Broncos got four total touchdowns from quarterback Dylan Lonergan (three passing and one rushing) in addition to three defensive touchdowns. Lonergan threw touchdowns of 25 yards to Stone Bonner, 38 yards to Alexander Diggs and 8 yards to Jumal Prothro to go with a 9-yard rushing score. Brookwood had two interception returns for touchdowns and a fumble return for a touchdown. Broncos backup quarterback Matt Peavy threw an 11-yard touchdown to Tahj Johnson in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points.
Archer 42, Duluth 7
Duluth snapped Archer’s streak of 17 scoreless quarters with a Lonnie Ratliff IV touchdown pass to Rishon Spencer, but the Tigers responded with 42 unanswered points to set up a region championship game with Norcross next Friday. Archer’s first points came on a blocked field goal and 85-yard return by Al Edwards and Chad Alexander put Archer up 14-7 at the half with a 16-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Caleb Peevy threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Chase Sellers—who also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Alexander added his second and third touchdown runs of the game in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
Walton 41, Harrison 10
Harrison led 10-7 in the second quarter, but host Walton took a 14-10 halftime lead and coasted from there to improve to 6-2. Sutton Smith rushed for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7, and Zak Rozsman’s 30-yard touchdown to Mustafa Hefner at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter gave Walton its halftime lead. In the third quarter, the Raiders got rushing touchdowns of 2 yards from A.J. Brown and 6 yards from Austin Williams. Rozsman threw a 37-yard touchdown to Nate Lyons to put Walton ahead 34-10 in the fourth quarter, and Bobby Johnson capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown rush with 25 seconds remaining. Walton hosts Marietta next Friday for the No. 2 seed in Region 3.
Roswell 17, Alpharetta 13
Roswell and Alpharetta traded field goals to start their Week 11 matchup before Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper found Zeke Moore for a 19-yard touchdown pass shortly before halftime to give the Hornets a 10-3 lead going into halftime. Alpharetta put 10 points on the board, but a Robbie Roper screen pass to Ethan Nation for a 21-yard touchdown with just under two minutes left in the game was enough to give Roswell the win and a 7-2 record on the season.
West Forsyth 27, Lambert 3
Lambert struck first with a field goal late in the opening period, but the Wolverines defense wouldn’t let up another point the rest of the way. Immediately after the opening field goal, West Forsyth’s Keegan Stover found Georgia commit and All-American TE Oscar Delp for a 60-yard touchdown pass for a 7-3 lead. Midway through the second, Stover connected with slot WR Jayden Harris for a 59-yard touchdown pass, then he found Delp for another 11-yard strike in the closing seconds of the first half to give West Forsyth a 20-3 lead going into halftime. Greyson Brockman took a blocked punt back for a touchdown in the final period for West Forsyth, which was able to stay in playoff contention with the home win.
Gainesville 13, Denmark 6
The Gainesville Red Elephants handed Denmark its first region loss of the season in a tightly-contested defensive battle Friday night. The success of both offenses in the first half was limited to one big play apiece, starting with an 88-yard run by Naim Cheeks for a 7-0 Gainesville lead late in the first quarter. Danes quarterback Jacob Nelson connected with Lake Thoman on a 69-yard bomb early in the second (the PAT was no good) and Denmark’s defense came up with an interception (Charley Croiner) and a sack (William Hodges) before the break. The 7-6 Gainesville lead stood until early in the fourth quarter, when Baxter Wright capped an 86-yard drive with a 21-yarder to Ellis Pitts. The extra point was blocked by Samuel Lemos to keep the score at 13-6, but Khaliq Maddux recovered a fumble on the final Denmark drive to seal the win.
Grayson 15, Newton 7
Grayson eked out a close win over Newton to rebound from last week’s 35-14 loss to Brookwood. The Rams got a rushing touchdown apiece from sophomore running back Dylan Elder and junior running back Joseph Taylor, and Junior kicker Jimmy Gonzalez also knocked in a 48-yard field goal for Grayson. The season finale victory gives the Rams the No. 2 seed in Region 6-7A behind top-ranked Brookwood.
Class 6A
Rome 42, Douglas County 6
Rome got on the board in the first with senior Bryson Hill’s 1-yard rush, followed by a 14-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Reece Fountain to sophomore DK Daniel, and the Wolves extended their lead with a 5-yard touchdown rush from Hill to go up 21-0 at the half. Alto Moore intercepted a Douglas County pass in the third to set up a 12-yard touchdown rush for Hill before the Tigers scored their first points of the game off a 77-yard touchdown pass from Sire Hardaway to Monte Gooden. Hill ended the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run — his fourth of the game — to put the Wolves up 35-6 heading into the fourth, where Chris Smith scored the final points of the game off a 70-yard touchdown run.
Dacula 42, Central Gwinnett 0
Quarterback Austin Adcock threw two touchdowns and ran for a score and Kyle Efford rushed for two touchdowns for host Dacula, which improved to 6-3 and 6-0 in Region 8. Efford scored on rushes of 7 and 5 yards in the first quarter, and Adcock gave Dacula a 21-0 lead at the end of the first on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Armani Ephriam. In the second quarter, Adcock threw a 14-yard touchdown to Festus Davies and rushed for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 35-0 halftime lead, and Matthew Haber had a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dacula hosts Buford next Friday for the region title.
Buford 38, Winder-Barrow 2
Buford started slow, leading just 3-2 in the second quarter after a 39-yard Alex Mata field goal and a safety when the Wolves covered a fumble in their own end zone. Quarterback Ashton Daniels then found K.J. Bolden on a 42-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolves a 10-2 halftime lead, and Buford gained 264 yards in the second half to get the road win and improve to 8-1. C.J. Clinkscales rushed 13 times for 91 yards and a third-quarter touchdown, and Christian Butler rushed 10 times for 63 yards and a score, also in the third. Backup quarterback Dylan Wittke rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and TyShun White capped the scoring with a 31-yard interception return. Daniels was 5-of-9 passing for 81 yards and the touchdown pass to Bolden. Buford travels to Dacula next Friday to decide the No. 1 seed in Region 8.
Allatoona 49, Lassiter 17
The Buccaneers won their fifth-straight game and improved to 5-1 in region play with an emphatic 49-17 victory over visiting Lassiter. Allatoona’s first points of the night came on a scoop-and-score by Levi Brown after Lassiter’s punt was blocked, and the offense built a 49-10 lead before the break. The Buccaneers got a trio of touchdowns from Marcus Taylor and scoring runs from Jayden Ponder from 70 and 65 yards out, and quarterback Tyler McGuire connected with Bryce Herring for a 55-yard touchdown as well.
Riverwood 24, Sequoyah 14
Sequoyah was first on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Traynor to Ty Moores in the second quarter, and Riverwood responded with an 18-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Avery Smith to Levi Linowes to tie the game heading into halftime. Both Traynor and Smith added rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to keep the game tied at 14-14 heading into the fourth, where Riverwood scored 10 unanswered points off a 40-yard field goal by Tristan Garcia and a 19-yard scoring strike from Smith to senior Timothe Dorce.
Carrollton 21, Alexander 3
Alexander was first on the board with a second-quarter field goal, but the Cougars were held scoreless for the remainder of the game as Carrollton scored 21 unanswered points to secure the win. Sophomore Kelvin Hill gave the Trojans their first points of the game with a rushing touchdown in the second to go up 7-3, and after a 3-yard rushing touchdown by senior MJ Morris in the third, Carrollton’s Terrell Carmichael returned a punt 54 yards into the end zone to extend the lead.
Johns Creek 40, River Ridge 36
Johns Creek trailed 29-7 at the break after River Ridge attempted and recovered four onside kicks in the first half, but the Gladiators went on a 19-0 scoring run in the second half to pull off the comeback. Johns Creek’s second-half offense was powered by two Kyle Durham touchdown passes and two Tylan Johnson touchdown runs, one of which was the game-winner in the final minute. The Gladiators improve to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in region play on the season with the win.
Cambridge 47, Chattahoochee 7
Senior QB Zach Harris threw five touchdowns to four different receivers — WR Cade Ellington twice, then once each to WR Marcus Veazie, WR Will Taylor and TE Carson Kent — in addition to running for one himself in Cambridge’s senior night rout of Chattahoochee at home on Friday. Senior RB Jaiden Byrd scored the Bears’ final touchdown of the night.
Class 5A
Jackson County 42, Greenbrier 27
Jackson County kept its playoff hopes alive ahead of its season finale at Apalachee next Friday and celebrated as head coach Rich McWhorter became just the 14th head coach in Georgia history to hit the 300 career-win milestone.
Starr’s Mill 42, McIntosh 8
Starr’s Mill led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the break en route to a 42-0 victory over visiting McIntosh. Marc Stampley’s stellar first-half performance began with a 99-yard return on the opening kickoff and ended with a 35-yard touchdown reception set up by his own interception on the previous Chiefs drive. The Panthers got a 23-yard touchdown run from Anderson Cardoza and a 7-yard rushing score by Brandon Mathis (set up by Darrien Doster’s fumble recovery), and Barrett Schmidlkofer contributed a pick-six as well.
Woodward Academy 49, Tri-Cities 7
A 28-point first-quarter outing by the War Eagles helped Woodward Academy coast to a 49-7 victory over Tri-Cities. Senior running back Damari Alston scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first off runs of 51 and 10 yards and junior Jalen Woods scored off a 2-yard rush followed by a 7-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Crow. In the second, Woods hit senior CJ Burton on a 15-yard touchdown pass and junior Wes Craig scored off a 29-yard rush to extend the lead to 42-0. Griffin Marshall scored the last touchdown for the War Eagles in the fourth on an 8-yard pass to Michael Butler. Woodward Academy now awaits its regular-season finale against Creekside in the final regular-season game of the Drive for the GHSA State Title series.
Warner Robins 22, Coffee 7
Coffee’s Brady Skipper ran in a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter before Warner Robins poured on 22 unanswered points to secure the victory and No. 2 seed out of Region 1. The Demons kicked a 24-yard field goal and then grabbed a 10-7 lead with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Christon Lane to Daveon Walker. Jafredrick Perry tacked on a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push the lead to 16-7 and Malcom Brown ran in a 32-yard score late in the fourth quarter for the final tally.
Class 4A
Jenkins 34, New Hampstead 28
Jenkins rallied back from a 28-14 halftime deficit to shock New Hampstead and secure the No. 2 seed out of Region 3. Jeremiah James scored on a quarterback sneak with 3:41 left in the third quarter to make it 28-21 and then found Trey Brown on a 69-yard touchdown pass to tie it up 28-28 with 11:27 left. New Hampstead turned it over on the ensuing kickoff and Joshua Pridgen scored a 28-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-2 call to put the Warriors up 34-28 with 7:19 left. Jenkins faced a 4th-and-1 with 1:27 left and converted the down after New Hampstead was flagged for having 12 players on the field.
Troup 35, LaGrange 14
Troup secured the No. 2 seed in Region 2 with its win over LaGrange. Troup quarterback Taeo Todd rushed for four touchdowns and Tyson Duncan iced the game with an interception returned for a touchdown with 3:28 left in the game. LaGrange scored right before the half on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tae Snead to Tristian Smith that cut the deficit to 14-7. Todd’s third and fourth rushing touchdown gave the Tigers a 28-7 lead late in the third quarter and LaGrange scored on an AJ Tucker run before Duncan’s defensive score.
North Oconee 11, Jefferson 6
North Oconee toppled No. 1 ranked Jefferson on the road to win the Region 8 title. The Titans’ defense held Jefferson to just 38 total yards in the first half and built an 11-0 lead off two safeties and a 2-yard touchdown run by Dominick Elder Jr. North Oconee’s first safety came on a blocked punt that went out of the back of the endzone and a mishandled snap on a punt attempt by Jefferson resulted in the other safety. North Oconee also stopped Jefferson on a fake punt attempt that ultimately led to the favorable field position that set up the Elder touchdown. Jefferson cut into the deficit with a 56-yard touchdown run by Tre Reece, but failed the two-point conversion. In the fourth quarter, North Oconee forced Jefferson to turn it over on downs at the 7:25 mark and with 3:26 left. The Titans missed a field goal attempt with 1:04 left and then Khalil Barnes sealed the win with an interception.
Class 3A
Carver-Atlanta 22, Greater Atlanta Christian 20
Carver-Atlanta clinched the No. 2 seed from Region 5-3A after a narrow victory and two 2-point conversions were the difference. Bryce Bowens scored on a 40-yard run early in the game and the Panthers set the tone after Quintavious Lockett scored the 2-point conversion. GAC replied with a passing touchdown early in the second quarter and took a 14-8 lead on a 40-yard pass from Josh Sharpe to Will Hardy with seven minutes before half. Joshua Stone scored on a 20-yard interception return with seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Panthers took the lead on a 70-yard run from Jarveous Brown. The 2-point conversion put Carver up 22-14. Sharpe passed to Hardy again near the end of the third quarter to cut into the lead but the Panther defense kept GAC scoreless in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Cherokee Bluff 28, North Hall 26
Cherokee Bluff won its second-consecutive region 7-3A title after a narrow victory at home. The Bears have one more game in the regular season and with a win, it will mark the first flawless regular season for Cherokee Bluff. The Bears trailed 14-0 with eight minutes left before halftime but with :30 seconds left, it tied the game at 14. North Hall scored a pair of field goals to take a 20-14 lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter but Cherokee Bluff scored with 1:43 left to take a 21-20 lead. The Bears took a 28-20 lead with 6:03 left in the game. North Hall replied with a touchdown with 2:14 left to cut in to the lead but could manage no more offense.
Oconee County 16, Stephens County 7
Oconee bounced back from last week’s loss to Monroe Area and after entering halftime tied 7-7, the Warriors took control in the third quarter. Stephens County a rushing touchdown with four minutes left before halftime and Oconee County responded with CJ Jones touchdown run two minutes later to pull even. Whit Weeks forced a defensive safety early in the third quarter and the Warriors put the game away on a Jacob Wright touchdown run before holding Stephens County scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Class 2A
Rabun County 56, Union County 14
No. 1 ranked Rabun County clinched the Region 8 title and closed out a 9-1 season on the road. Quarterback Gunner Stockton surpassed Trevor Lawrence (161) for the all-time career touchdown passes record in the first half when he found Tate Ramey on a 1-yard shovel pass—that Ramey reached back and hauled in with one hand.
Thomasville 35, Berrien 14
Thomasville led 35-0 midway through the fourth quarter and closed out its 9-1 regular season as Region 2 champions. Quarterback Shannon White completed touchdown passes to Jordan Williams (34) and Javon Pittman (24), Ricky Fulton (64) and Malik Harper (two yards) rushed for touchdowns and Evan Wynn returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs.
Class A Private
Trinity Christian 44, Heritage-Newnan 0
Quarterback David Dallas threw three touchdowns in the first half and Noah Maupin connected on a field goal to give the Lions a 24-0 lead. The No. 1 ranked Lions have outscored opponents 471-75 over the course of their 9-0 start and will close out the regular season at home against St. Anne-Pacelli next Friday with a chance to secure the Region 4 title.
Athens Academy 49, George Walton Academy 7
Athens Academy’s Sam Bush threw a 56-yard touchdown to Willy Terrell and also rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and teammate Jessie Hawkins added two first-half rushing touchdowns to give the Spartans a 42-0 lead. Jeremiah Wingfield’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the lead to 49-0.
Class A Public
Commerce 31, Washington-Wilkes 20
Commerce knocked off No. 7 ranked Washington-Wilkes with a phenomenal performance by freshman Jaiden Daniels. The Class of 2025 prospect took 38 carries for 229 yards and scored four touchdowns in the victory.
Irwin County 42, Clinch County 7
Irwin County celebrated its fifth-straight region title in the Sweet Potato Bowl after storming to a 35-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Cody Soliday threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Bo Payne and a 1-yard touchdown pass to Evan Ross and Damarkas Lundy ran in a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Lundy added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Soliday added an 11-yard rushing touchdown and touchdown pass to Bo Payne—who also tallied an interception in the victory. Irwin County outgained Clinch County 414-to-140 in total yards and held Clinch County to 31 rushing yards off 31 attempts.
Here are the roundups from Thursday
Paulding County 23, Dalton 22
Paulding County kicker Clay Walters sent the ball through the uprights as time expired to complete the comeback against visiting Dalton and give the Patriots their first region win of the season. Down 15-0, quarterback Brayden Mauldin connected with David Okai for a 55-yard scoring strike to put the Patriots on the board in the second quarter. Dalton quickly scored again, but would fail to do so for the remainder of the game. Mauldin found Frantzyr Chardavoine for touchdown passes of 8 and 28 yards at the end of the second and third quarters, respectively, before Walters’ game-winner put Paulding County out front for the first time all night.
South Paulding 42, East Paulding 24
South Paulding won its third game in a row and improved to 5-1 in Region 5 play with a 42-24 victory over host East Paulding. The visiting Spartans trailed 7-0 after the first quarter before building a 21-10 advantage by the break and a 28-10 third-quarter lead, and a pair of touchdowns from each team in the fourth brought the score to its final tally. South Paulding will close out its regular season next week at home against Region 5 foe Alexander.
4A
Cairo 24, Dougherty 21
Visiting Cairo trailed 21-10 after giving up three straight Dougherty scores, but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns gave the Syrupmakers a key Region 1 victory over the Trojans. Gary Davis intercepted Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis in the first quarter, and Cairo capitalized with a Landon Vickers field goal. Quarterback Braylon Robinson’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Mo Robinson midway through the second came off a turnover by the Cairo defense as well before Kameron Davis added three rushing scores for the Trojans. A Gary Davis run cut Cairo’s deficit to 21-16, and Braylon Robinson connected with Tyree Robinson on 4th and 9 for the go-ahead score late in the fourth. Dougherty got one more chance to reclaim the lead, but Gary Davis’ fourth-down hit on Kameron Davis sealed the Cairo win.
Clarke Central 42, Cedar Shoals 21
Clarke Central improved to 7-2 on the season with a comfortable 42-21 win over visiting Cedar Shoals out of Class 4A. The Gladiators led 21-0 just seven minutes into the game, getting their first points on Dailen Howard’s scoop-and-score following a bad snap on a Jaguars field goal attempt and a fumble by the kicker. Will Richardson and quarterback Lucian Anderson III added rushing scores before Kayden Scott’s interception of Anderson set up a Cedar Shoals touchdown. Richardson and Anderson each found the end zone again in the second quarter, and a pick-six from Malachi McNeill capped the scoring for the Gladiators before halftime.
Carver-Columbus 38, Hardaway 7
No. 4-ranked Carver-Columbus led visiting Hardaway 10-7 after a tightly-contested first half before pulling away for its ninth-straight victory to secure the Region 2 title. The Tigers held a 2-0 lead early in the second, despite a pair of first-quarter turnovers, before Hardaway took the lead on a 27-yard completion from DJ Lucas to Darnell Brooks. Jaiden Credle reclaimed the lead before the break, however, and broke free for a 36-yard run up the middle early in the second half to continue the 36-0 scoring run with which Carver closed the game.
2A
Bleckley County 42, Southwest 6
The Bleckley County Royals completed their first 10-0 season since 1978 with a 42-6 home win over Region 3 rival Southwest. The visiting Patriots quickly answered Jahvon Butler’s first-quarter score with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Travion Searcy, but TJ Mays took a 30-yard trip to the end zone early in the second to begin the 35-0 run with which the Royals closed the game. Mays scored twice more — once on a 5-yard run and once on a blocked punt recovery and return — and Bleckley County also got a second touchdown by Butler, one from Rodriguez Flagg and a made field goal by James Fordham.
Pace Academy 31, Washington 30 (OT)
Pace Academy survived a fourth-quarter rally from Region 6 rival Washington with a narrow 31-30 overtime victory. The visiting Knights were first on the board with Maddox Crawford’s 12-yard completion to Frank Caldwell (set up by Terrance Kiel’s fumble recovery) and, following a 27-yard field goal by Andrew Swann and a 13-yarder from Crawford to Kiel, they held a 17-6 lead at the break. Kiel added an interception in the third quarter, but back-to-back Bulldog touchdowns put Washington ahead 18-17 in the fourth. Kiel reclaimed the lead on a 20-yard rushing score before a Washington touchdown and missed extra point forced overtime. Washington needed three plays to find the end zone, but a failed 2-point attempt gave Swann the opportunity to seal the win after Christian Johnson scored for the Royals.
Callaway 56, Temple 19
No. 8-ranked Calloway came away with a decisive Week 11 win over visiting Temple to improve to 6-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 5 play. The Cavaliers got a trio of touchdowns from Amarion Truitt, two rushing scores by Quay Whitfield — including one from 65 yards out — and another from Zai Hart, and quarterback DeShun Coleman connected with Exavious Reed for a pair of touchdown passes. Cam Tucker and Cam Smith contributed interceptions for the Calloway defense, which also got two first-half sacks from Elijah Gunn.
