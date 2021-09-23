In Class 7A, Newton replaces West Forsyth at No. 9 and the rest of the top 10 remains in the same from last week. Lee County jumped Buford for No. 1 in Class 6A following Buford’s 7-0 loss to Chaminade-Madonna FL. Lee County is 5-0 and defeated Lithia Springs 64-14 on Friday. The Trojans will travel to Warner Robins on Friday to face the Class 5A No. 1 ranked Demons.
Also in Class 6A, Kennesaw Mountain moved up two slots to No. 8 and Johns Creek replaced Rome and makes its debut at No. 10. Class 5A did not see any movement in this week’s poll and Class 4A saw LaGrange improve to No 7 and Riverdale debuting at No. 10 in place of New Hampstead. Riverdale.
Oconee County tops Class 3A ahead of Cedar Grove, Pierce County, Peach County and Sandy Creek. In Class 2A, Callaway is the team to beat with Fitzgerald, Rabun County, Thomasville and Bleckley County chasing.
Trinity Christian remains at the top of Class A Private with Eagle’s Landing Christian chasing. In Class A Public, Irwin County leads with Brooks County, Macon County, Metter and Clinch County rounding the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. North Cobb
3. Mill Creek
4. Roswell
5. Milton
6. Colquitt County
7. Marietta
8. East Coweta
9. Newton
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Lee County
3. River Ridge
4. Carrollton
5. Brunswick
6. Westlake
7. Kennesaw Mountain
8. Hughes
9. Douglas County
10. Johns Creek
Class 5A
1. Warner Robins
2. Ware County
3. Coffee
4. Woodward Academy
5. Cartersville
6. Creekside
7. Calhoun
8. St. Pius
9. Blessed Trinity
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Marist
3. Perry
4. Benedictine
5. Carver-Columbus
6. Cedartown
7. Flowery Branch
8. LaGrange
9. Stephenson
10. Riverdale
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Cedar Grove
3. Pierce County
4. Peach County
5. Sandy Creek
6. Appling County
7. Thomson
8. Monroe Area
9. Hart County
10. Westminster
Class 2A
1. Callaway
2. Fitzgerald
3. Rabun County
4. Thomasville
5. Bleckley County
6. Dodge County
7. Jeff Davis
8. Washington County
9. Putnam County
10. Northeast-Macon
Class A Private
1. Trinity Christian
2. Eagle’s Landing Christian
3. Calvary Day
4. Prince Avenue Christian
5. Athens Academy
6. Fellowship Christian
7. Whitefield Academy
8. Wesleyan
9. Darlington
10. Holy Innocent’s
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Brooks County
3. Macon County
4. Metter
5. Clinch County
6. Schley County
7. Pelham
8. Bowdon
9. Emanuel County Institute
10. Charlton County
