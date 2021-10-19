In Class 7A, No. 1 Collins Hill defeated North Gwinnett 35-7, No. 2 Mill Creek topped Mountain View 56-0 and No. 3 North Cobb defeated Walton 51-29. Walton’s loss sent the Raiders down to No. 10 and Lowndes took over No. 6. Class 6A saw Riverwood replace Creekview at No. 10 following a 35-28 victory over the Grizzlies and Cambridge sits at No. 8 following a thrilling 48-47 overtime win against No. 9 Johns Creek.
Cartersville is the new No. 1 in Class 5A following Warner Robins’ 29-21 loss to Ware County. Creekside, Woodward Academy, Ware County and Warner Robins are this week’s top 5. Blessed Trinity fell 49-21 to Cartersville and dropped to No. 10 in the poll. In Cass 4A, all seven ranked teams that played games Week 9 scored victories and the poll did not see any shifts.
Oconee County remains on top of Class 3A in a week where five teams rested and active teams won. In Class 2A, Rabun County leads the way followed by Fitzgerald, Thomasville, Bleckley County and Jeff Davis.
Irwin County is the team to beat in Class A Public ahead of Brooks County, Macon County, Metter and Schley County. In Class A Private, Trinity Christian tops the poll ahead of Calvary Day, Prince Avenue Christian, ELCA and Fellowship Christian.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Mill Creek
3. North Cobb
4. Milton
5. Colquitt County
6. Lowndes
7. Roswell
8. Brookwood
9. Pebblebrook
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Lee County
3. Langston Hughes
4. Brunswick
5. Rome
6. Westlake
7. Carrollton
8. Cambridge
9. Johns Creek
10. Riverwood
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Creekside
3. Woodward Academy
4. Ware County
5. Warner Robins
6. Calhoun
7. St. Pius X
8. Coffee
9. Decatur
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Marist
3. Benedictine
4. Carver-Columbus
5. Cedartown
6. Thomas County Central
7. Baldwin
8. Perry
9. North Oconee
10. Spalding
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Cedar Grove
3. Sandy Creek
4. Pierce County
5. Appling County
6. Thomson
7. Monroe Area
8. Hart County
9. Rockmart
10. Peach County
Class 2A
1. Rabun County
2. Fitzgerald
3. Thomasville
4. Bleckley County
5. Jeff Davis
6. Dodge County
7. Northeast-Macon
8. Putnam County
9. Washington County
10. Haralson County
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Brooks County
3. Macon County
4. Metter
5. Schley County
6. Bowdon
7. Chattahoochee County
8. Emanuel County Institute
9. Washington-Wilkes
10. Manchester
Class A Private
1. Trinity Christian
2. Calvary Day
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Eagle’s Landing Christian
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Holy Innocents
8. St. Anne Pacelli
9. Athens Academy
10. Darlington
