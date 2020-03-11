Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein injured himself in Rikers Island jail when he fell while trying to walk on his own, according to a Page Six report. Seen here, Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. It's a sight the Hollywood mogul's multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison. Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence.

