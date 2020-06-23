ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The woman suspected of burning down a Wendy's restaurant following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White on Sunday. White is believed to be at least one suspect involved in setting fire to the restaurant on University Avenue.

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back by ex-officer Garrett Rolfe. The father of three was fleeing Rolfe and his partner Officer Devin Brosnan after being questioned for a possible DUI.

Chief Fire Investigator James Oliver said the fire was caused by various flammables like lit combustibles and fire crackers. The Wendy's restaurant is a total loss.

There was a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

