The first weekend of March brought a deadly tornado outbreak to the southeast U.S. Sunday when at least 20 people were killed in Alabama.
The tornadoes also impacted Georgia due to a setup that isn't uncommon this time of year.
While tornadoes can occur anytime of year, the spring months of March, April and May are particularly dangerous because of a unique setup of conditions over the Midwest and southeast U.S.
1. Heat and humidity
Once the calendar turns to March, temperatures start to warm in the southeast. This warm air serves as fuel that strong thunderstorms and tornadoes tap into to keep going.
2. Cold air from the north
It's the clash of warm and cold air that can spike some of the strongest storms. While temperatures start to warm up in March, it's still early enough for cold air to sweep down from the north.
That's what occurred on Sunday.
Temperatures in the 60's where quickly replaced with temperatures in the 30's and 40's. This big clash in air masses helped to fuel the storms.
3. Spin in the air
In addition to warm and cold air clashing, there was also a lot of spin in the air Sunday.
Once the cold and warm air clashed over the Southeast U.S., it was forced upward, and tapped into very strong winds in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. These strong winds helped create spin in the air.
