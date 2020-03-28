WORLD OF SCIENCE (CBS46) -- The CBS46 World of Science is a fun and interactive way to keep kids entertained while learning from home.
Every Monday and Wednesday morning at 10:15am CBS46 Meteorologist Molly McCollum will host a live segment on the CBS46 Facebook page, the CBS46 Streaming App and YouTube. She will be conducting fun and educational science experiments that parents can do with their kids at home.
