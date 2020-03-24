Since schools across Georgia have closed due to the Coronavirus, kids are home for long periods of time each day. CBS46 wants to help parents keep their children entertained and continue to learn in a fun, innovative way.
So, the CBS46 Weather Team is bringing the weather to them with World of Weather. Each weekday Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will host a live lesson on the CBS46 Streaming App, Facebook Live, and YouTube. The segment will center around weather education and highlight a different weather lesson each day.
