With temperatures firmly in the 90's over the past few weeks, a lot of you have asked when it will get cooler in Atlanta?
Don't worry. Cooler weather is coming.
The hottest month of the year in Atlanta is typically July, followed by August, with a cool trend beginning in September.
While August is the second-warmest month of the year, September is the fourth-warmest.
Here's a look at what the high temperature typically is over select days for the next two months.
Typical high in Atlanta
- Labor Day - 86°
- Oct. 1 - 77°
- Halloween - 69°
The above temperatures are the average highs for those days, which means it's what we typically see in Atlanta based on past data, not what's actually forecast.
