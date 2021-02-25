White County methamphetamine trafficking arrest

WHITE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- A two month long drug investigation lands a woman behind bars.
Mary Pamela Clay, 60, of Cleveland, GA was arrested and charged with allegedly Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Approximately 2.5 ounces of Methamphetamine and 1.5 ounces of Marijuana, along with $3,183 in cash were seized as a part of the investigation. The illegal drugs seized during the investigation possessed a street value of $2,000 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.