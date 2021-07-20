If you're thinking that it's been wet a lot lately, you'd be correct! Atlanta has seen 15 rain days through July 20 with only five days of no measurable precipitation.
Through July 19, Atlanta has seen 4.83 inches of rain, which is more than what we typically see in the entire month of July (4.75 inches).
We still have more than a week to go in the month.
Lots of rain, but no record
Despite the above average rain for the month, we are nowhere close to a record. The most amount of rain on record for the month of July was 17.71 inches from 1994.
Summer rain
It's been a wet summer overall in Atlanta.
Since June, Atlanta has seen 11.19 inches of rain, which is just shy of the 13.59 inches of rain we typically see for the entire summer -- including June, July and August.
The most amount of rain Atlanta has seen for entire summer was 25.82 inches of rain back from 2005.
Why so much rain?
We've spent much of July in a warm and humid atmosphere, which leads to daily showers and storms that typically occur in the late afternoon and evening during peak heating hours.
This pattern isn't unusual as July is typically the wettest month of the year in Atlanta.
This week, we also have a slow-moving cold front over north Georgia, which is acting as another focus for rain development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.