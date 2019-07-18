GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a man who stole over 40 tires and a utility trailer on Sunday.
Surveillance footage captured a man wearing a wig entered a business on Humphries Way in unincorporated Doraville.
The suspect then stole commercial tires and a utility trailer from the business. Police believe the trailer was used to transport the tires off the property.
The suspect was seen wearing a white baseball cap with a curly hair wig, and he also has a tattoo on his right elbow.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
