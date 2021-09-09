PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — If you're looking for a safe family getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wild Animal Safari at Pine Mountain has a special family-friendly offer.
From now until Sept. 30, you can get the special back to school discount ticket for $25 every Monday through Friday through the end of the month.
The offer is only available online and can be purchased here.
