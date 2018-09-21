A 32-year-old woman has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct between an adult and a 16-year-old male.
Erica Christine McDaniel was arrested and has been charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of statutory rape.
During the investigation, it was determined that there were multiple incidents that occurred during an approximate 1-year time frame.
This investigation is still ongoing and if there is anyone that can provide information to assist in furthering the investigation, please contact Inv Norrell at 706-482-2631, or by email at Aaron.Norrell@lumpkincounty.gov.
