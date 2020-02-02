ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is in critical condition following a shooting at a Super Bowl party Sunday night.
According to police, two women were involved in a dispute when one pulled out a gun shot the other in the chest. The shooting victim was transported to Grady where she is in critical condition.
The alleged shooter is not yet in custody, but police know who she is and have requested that she turn herself in.
