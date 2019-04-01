ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) From a young age Leigh discovered a love for rock group KISS that she’s continued through the years, she's even taken up the bass guitar and joining a KISS cover band.
"Since I was 11-years-old I've loved KISS," said Leigh who didn't want to give her surname for safety reasons.
Leigh planned to see the band on April 6th at State Farm Arena with friends as the group is on its farewell tour. Hoping to save a little money, she decided to buy tickets through Craigslist and that’s when things went wrong.
A man who gave the name Travis Ford to Leigh posted an ad on Craigslist selling KISS tickets for $150.
She organized to meet him at a McDonalds and said he seemed like a 'nice normal guy.'
After the transaction Leigh took a closer look at a friend’s real tickets and discovered she had been duped.
Leigh said she feels angry that he would do this to her and that her belief in people's good nature has gotten her into trouble.
CBS46 Better Call Harry advises craigslist is never a good idea.
"If you want to buy tickets use StubHub, Ticketmaster, anything but Craigslist. It's just not trust worthy."
Leigh has filed a police report and hoping with spreading this man’s picture around he will be identified.
