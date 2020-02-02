ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was shot during a Super Bowl party Sunday night has died from her injuries.
Rochel Facey, 25, was arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
According to police, two women were involved in a dispute at a residence in the 700 block of Fairburn Road S.W. when one pulled out a gun shot the other in the chest. The shooting victim was transported to Grady where she later died.
