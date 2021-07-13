ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman was shot during a dispute with another woman in a Walmart parking lot.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at 6169 Old National Highway.
The store was shut down to search for the shooter. She was found shortly thereafter and taken into custody without incident. The store is still temporarily shut down as the investigation continues.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Chopper46 is over the scene. This story will be updated as we receive new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.