ATLANTA (CBS46) – Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a woman being shot early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call near the area of 3186 Roswell Road.
Police said when they arrive, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
According to police witnesses said several people were asked to leave a business, an unknown man got into a verbal dispute with a security guard, which led to several shots being fired.
CBS46 News learned the suspect fled the location.
The suspect is described as a black male, with blonde dreads, wearing a white t-shirt.
Police said the woman did not appear to be the intended target and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.