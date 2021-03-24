For the entire month, CBS46 is empowering women, celebrating their accomplishments and honoring their work in the community.
This week, we recognize Simoine Kenya, a 26 year-old mother of one and aspiring physician based in Atlanta.
She founded The Healthcare Plug out of her love and passion for her community. THP is a healthcare service dedicated to reshaping healthcare for marginalized or medically underserved communities.
"I was born and raised in Atlanta so it just made since for this to be my pilot city because I have been around these issues that still exist or are probably worse since I was a kid." she explained.
Kenya is an advocate for racial health equity, who firmly believes that people have a right to be healthy, regardless of socioeconomic or environmental disadvantages.
"The services we offer are specifically for black and brown people because the healthcare system is broken and not working in our favor. We know what the default has been and it is not working for us. We are seeing the maternal mortality rate, especially in Georgia, is outrageous. All of the helplessness and confusion.. we have dealt with it long enough."
As a current graduate student and aspiring physician, she feels compelled to selflessly contribute to the change she wants to see in the field of health and healing.
She is confident that barriers to high quality healthcare are avoidable, and needlessly impact the health of marginalized communities. She has helped family members and friends navigate the difficult U.S. healthcare system, and is ready to do the same for others on a larger-scale.
"I offer patient advocacy services and they are free! I will help you find an insurance plan or log into their accounts and talk them through the plans. I help people schedule appointments, pay for transportation to get there.. Whatever we need to do to get a black or brown person into a doctor's office, we are going to do!"
Thank you Simoine Kenya for being a phenomenal woman, fearless leader and pioneering a movement for better health in the black and brown communities.
For THP updates and assistance, follow The Healthcare Plug on Facebook and Instagram.
To volunteer, email thehcplug@gmail.com.
To shop THP merchandise, click here.
